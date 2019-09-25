Shh! John Krasinski shares first photo from A Quiet Place sequel

John Krasinski remains, well, quiet on details to his sequel to A Quiet Place, but the director at least released the first glimpse as filming comes to an end.

On Wednesday, Krasinski, who returns to helm the new film, shared a photo on social media of himself walking hand-in-hand with Emily Blunt (back as Evelyn Abbott) on a familiar bridge. Both are walking along a trail of sand to dampen the sound of their steps.

Is this a still from the movie? A flashback perchance? Is this a behind-the-scenes pic? We have questions.

“Well… that’s a wrap on #PartII See you on March 20th!” Krasinski tweeted.

Blunt reunites with A Quiet Place co-stars Millicent Simmonds and Noah Jupe, who play her on-screen children, in the sequel. Presumably, it will continue the story of the Abbott family fighting to survive in a world where vicious monsters roam the land using their keen hearing to hunt. Though, there’s one notable exception to the character lineup. (Watch the first movie to find out who.)

Well… that’s a wrap on #PartII See you on March 20th! pic.twitter.com/9u4xcFjm5n — John Krasinski (@johnkrasinski) September 25, 2019

Discussing the potential for a sequel before one was formally announced, Blunt mused to EW, “In some ways, the idea of seeing who these people were before this all happened would be interesting, but I’m not quite sure because I think actually it’s now what’s the next chapter and what happens next. I think people feel very invested in this family…. I think it’s such an open book right now, and certainly for John who is lasering into something as we speak.”

Cillian Murphy joined the production as a new character, described as a man with mysterious intentions who encounters the family. Djimon Hounsou also features as a replacement for Brian Tyree Henry, who bowed out due to scheduling conflicts.

As Krasinski’s tweet reminds us, the untitled A Quiet Place 2 will be released in theaters March 20, 2020.

