Seann William Scott knew Dwayne Johnson was a movie star before you did

Seann William Scott takes great pride in being one of Dwayne Johnson’s first Hollywood costars.

The duo have worked together multiple times, including 2006’s Southland Tales and 2010’s Planet 51, but they most notably starred opposite one another in the underrated 2003 action comedy The Rundown, which EW has ranked as Johnson’s fifth best movie. For his first non-Mummy starring role, Johnson played a bounty hunter sent to Brazil to bring back his boss’ son (Scott).

“I’m one of his biggest fans,” Scott tells EW of Johnson. “The reason why he’s the biggest movie star in the world, anybody who had met him, you knew why. First of all, he is the hardest-working guy I’ve ever met, but also how much he gives and loves, and what he does for people and charities. He’s just the most special, incredible guy — and then also he’s outrageously talented. I’m just not surprised.”

Johnson’s career has rocketed to new heights in the years since, which is only good news for Scott, who says, “It’s huge bragging rights for me to say I got to work with him in one of his first movies.”

