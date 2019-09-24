Disney's Cruella adds The Good Place star Kirby Howell-Baptiste

Image zoom Greg Doherty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Cruella 05/28/21 type Movie Genre Comedy

Kirby Howell-Baptiste is continuing her takeover of Hollywood. EW has confirmed that the Good Place actress has landed a role opposite Emma Stone in Disney’s upcoming live-action movie Cruella.

The latest in Disney’s long list of live-action remakes of its classic animated films, Cruella is an origin story for the 101 Dalmatians villain (played by Stone) that’s set in 1970s London and and described as having a “punk rock” vibe. The film is currently in production, and details on Howell-Baptiste’s character have yet to be revealed.

The British actress is currently having a moment, coming off a year of star-making roles. Along with her hilarious and heartbreaking arc on The Good Place, Howell-Baptiste has also made a splash with appearances on Hulu’s Veronica Mars revival, CBS All Access’ Why Women Kill, BBC America’s Killing Eve, and HBO’s Barry.

Cruella also stars Emma Thompson, Paul Walter Hauser, and Joel Fry, and is set to hit theaters May 28, 2021.

Variety first reported Howell-Baptiste’s casting.

Related content: