Comedy icon Adam Sandler cuts down to the bone with some serious dramatic chops in the first trailer for the Safdie brothers’ upcoming thriller Uncut Gems.

The 53-year-old actor stars as Howard Ratner, a New York City jeweler who acquires a rare gemstone with mysterious powers. Seduced by the stone, he begins taking gambles that put his life and career on the line, including violent run-ins with gangsters and a nightclub brawl with recording artist the Weeknd (who portrays himself in the film).

Among those intoxicated by the opal’s aura is NBA star Kevin Garnett (also playing a version of himself), a client of Howard’s. Then there’s Howard’s wife, Dinah (Frozen’s Idina Menzel), who mostly endures her husband’s mental spiral with a grimace on her face as she listens to him drone on about his lofty ambitions and a steamy affair.

“This is me,” Howard says at the end of the intense clip. “This is how I win.”

Also starring Lakeith Stanfield and Julia Fox, Uncut Gems premiered at the Telluride Film Festival in August, earning rave reviews and generating Oscar buzz for Sandler’s performance. The movie garnered similar acclaim at the Toronto International Film Festival earlier this month.

A24 will release Uncut Gems on Dec. 13. Watch the trailer (which is slightly NSFW) above.

