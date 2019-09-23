Matt Reeves’ reboot of the Batman film franchise is circling two popular actors for major roles.
Deadline reports that Jonah Hill (The Wolf of Wall Street) is up for an unspecified villain role, while The Hollywood Reporter says Jeffrey Wright (Westworld) is in talks to play Commissioner Gordon in The Batman.
Neither deal is confirmed (and studio Warner Bros. is staying mum), but if finalized the moves would put Hill into the rogues gallery and Wright as the Caped Crusader’s main ally on the Gotham City police force.
Reeves (War for the Planet of the Apes) is reworking the Batman franchise into a more grounded take and has previously cast Robert Pattinson (Twilight) as Bruce Wayne/Batman. The news comes as WB’s perhaps-too-grounded take another Batman villain, Joker, is set to open wide on Oct. 5.
The Batman is scheduled to hit theaters June 25, 2021.
