Elsa and Anna find answers in new Frozen 2 trailer

The answers we seek about Frozen 2 await in this new trailer for the Disney animated sequel.

What is this journey that Elsa (Idina Menzel) and Anna (Kristen Bell) must take? What is this new threat? And what is that creepy wall of mist we see them walk through to the unknown? It all has to do with a story their father once told them as young girls.

There was once an enchanted forest that existed as far North as the people of Arendelle could go, but “something went wrong” and now no one can get in or out. In the present, something is calling out to Elsa. It seems like the same magical force (and pink fire) that infected the forest has come to her doorstep.

With Arendelle no longer safe, Elsa and Anna journey North to find this storybook setting to get answers. With Elsa’s magic, they are able to walk through the misty veil and, it appears, meet those who’ve been trapped inside the forest. But there are other dangers in this new tale from Walt Disney Animation, including Elsa herself.

Disney also revealed new details of the film’s new characters and cast additions on Monday, including that Alfred Molina will voice King Agnarr, Anna and Elsa’s father; Martha Plimpton will play Yelana, the unspoken leader of the nomadic Northuldra; Rachel Matthews as Honeymaren, a free-spirited member of the Northuldra; Jason Ritter as Honeymaren’s brother Ryder; and a curious salamander named Bruni, who lives in the enchanted forest.

Image zoom © 2019 Disney

Image zoom © 2019 Disney

Image zoom © 2019 Disney

Image zoom © 2019 Disney

In Frozen, Elsa finally owned her magical abilities. (As they say, “let it go.”) In Frozen 2, this magic may be so alluring that she loses herself. Thankfully, that’s what sisters are for, to prevent stuff like that from happening.

Jonathan Groff (Kristoff) and Josh Gad (Olaf) also return to the voice cast, while Westworld‘s Evan Rachel Wood voices Elsa and Anna’s mother, Queen Iduna, and This Is Us‘ Sterling K. Brown voices one of the Arendelle soldiers trapped inside the forest for 30 years, Lieutenant Mattias.

One of the big questions, as co-director Jennifer Lee teased during D23, is why does Elsa have her powers. The forest, she teased, is “a place of transformation where change comes for you whether you like it or not. Relationships are tested, everything you thought you knew proves to be wrong, powers that were once too strong for the world are suddenly not enough, and it’s easy to get lost.”

Frozen 2 will arrive in theaters on Nov. 22.

