Marvel's Infinity Saga trailer takes fans on a journey through the MCU's most epic moments

Marvel is finally treating fans with a first official look at the Infinity Saga trailer, featuring some of the most epic moments from 23 of their hit films.

For 3:32, fans go from beginning to end with their favorite characters including Iron Man (Robert Downey, Jr.), Captain Marvel (Brie Larson), Captain America (Chris Evans), Thor (Chris Hemsworth), T’Challah (Chadwick Boseman), Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch), and even Spider-Man (Tom Holland). A special appearance from Ed Norton’s The Hulk made it into the trailer, too, as did the cast of Guardians of the Galaxy.

“What a world — universe, now,” Downey says in the trailer.

Fans were given a first look at a different version of this trailer at 2019’s San Diego Comic-Con via a shorter sizzle reel introduced by Marvel boss Kevin Feige. He promises the forthcoming mega box set will be packed with bonus features when it drops, though no release date has been set as of yet.

The 23 films that encompass the Infinity Saga are considered phases 1-3 of the MCU, with phase 4 kicking-off with Black Widow on May 1, 2020.

Related content: