Kerry Washington is desperate for answers in first American Son trailer

Where the hell is Kerry Washington‘s son?! That’s what the Scandal actress wants to know in the tense first trailer for Netflix’s American Son, which was released Sunday night during the Emmys.

An adaptation of playwright Christopher Demos-Brown’s hit 2018 play and directed by Tony winner Kenny Leon, American Son stars Washington and Steven Pasquale (The Good Wife) as an estranged couple who are looking for their missing 18-year-old son. The piece — set entirely in the waiting area of a South Florida police station on a stormy night — explores race, identity, class, and police violence. Washington and Pasquale both appeared in the 2018 Broadway production alongside Jeremy Jordan (Supergirl) and Eugene Lee, both of whom also reprised their police officer roles from the stage production, too.

If the teaser didn’t make it clear, this part is the complete of opposite of Washington’s Scandal political fixer, Olivia Pope. “This character is like the un-Olivia Pope,” said Washington when she dropped by People and EW’s Toronto Film Festival Studio in September. “She’s about as different from Olivia Pope as you can possibly get, and I think that’s probably why I was drawn to her. She was such a huge challenge for me as an actress to spend seven or eight years playing somebody and then try to have the pendulum swing in the total opposite direction. She is not — there is no Prada in this one folks, sorry.”

Watch the teaser above.

American Son hits Netflix on Nov. 1.

Related content: