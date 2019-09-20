Seann William Scott talks showing off his dark side with horror film Bloodline 

Prepare to see a side of Seann William Scott that you’ve never witnessed before. The actor, who’s known for appearing in comedies like the American Pie series and Role Models, is set to star in the R-rated horror/thriller Bloodline, and he promises it’s going to be dark as hell.

Scott sat down with EW to talk about his character Evan Cole, a high school guidance counselor who works with students who have been abused.

“You can see how it’s taken a toll on him, and he starts to unravel. It clearly has a little bit of a vigilante vibe to it, but then as the movie goes on, you realize that he has a much darker past than what you previously thought,” Scott said. “It’s really dark, it’s really violent, it’s really quiet, it’s a really stylized movie that I think is going to surprise people.”

As the film’s synopsis says, Evan values family above all else, and anyone who gets between him, his wife, and newborn son learns that the hard way. But when it comes to violent tendencies, it seems the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree.

The actor, who recently starred on Fox’s Lethal Weapon, also talked about how he got involved with Blumhouse Productions, the company behind Bloodline and films like Get Out and 2018’s Halloween. As a fan of dark comedy, Scott sought out a collaboration, but he never thought he’d get very far.

“They were like, ‘We want to work with you, too.’ I’m like, ‘Sure you do, you’re just being nice,'” Scott recalled. “Then immediately they started sending me scripts, and they sent me this and I was like this, ‘This, at its core is something special, and I love the character.’ I just loved this kind of role, this kind of genre films. When they’re done right, they’re wicked.”

Scott also praised the “outrageously talented” team behind the film, such as writer-director Henry Jacobson, and said that Bloodline will entice all kinds of audiences.

“If you’re a cinephile, then I think you’ll love it,” said Scott. “If you just love to be entertained, it’s a tight movie that has a great pace, it’s dark, it’s got a little bit of comedy to it.”

Bloodline will arrive Friday in theaters, on demand and digital. The cast also includes Mariela Garriga, Dale Dickey, and Kevin Carroll. Watch Scott’s interview above.

