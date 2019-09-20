Keke Palmer might not know who Dick Cheney is, but she definitely knows how to hustle her viral internet meme into cash money.
After fronting a widely circulated (and hilarious) Vanity Fair video in which the Hustlers actress apologized to a photo of the former Vice President for not recognizing him, the 26-year-old is hawking t-shirts emblazoned with one of her now-iconic quotes from the clip.
According to Palmer’s official web store, fans can purchase a white or black t-shirt with the phrase “Sorry to this man” written beneath a screengrab from the video for $30. A hoodie version is also available for $55, as is a $25 baseball cap edition.
“I hate to say it, I hope I don’t sound ridiculous, I don’t know who this man is,” Palmer said in the clip after the publication showed her a picture of the Republican politician. “I mean, he could be walking down the street and I wouldn’t know a thing. Sorry to this man.”
The moment inspired a wave of memes across Hustlers‘ opening weekend, which prompted Palmer to respond to its popularity during an appearance on Andy Cohen’s Watch What Happens Live.
“I was just thrown because I didn’t expect [it]. I truly was sorry to that man. I just felt bad that I didn’t know who he was because I knew it was going to be somebody that, maybe, everybody knew,” she said. “After finding out who he, is I’m glad I didn’t know!”
Hustlers is now playing in theaters nationwide. Watch Palmer’s interview with EW from the Toronto International Film Festival above.
