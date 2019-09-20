If the stars of Downton Abbey were getting back together to make a movie, naturally EW was going to reunite them for another round of Cards Against Humanity.

The first round, in 2015, saw Lady Edith (Laura Carmichael), Mrs. Patmore (Lesley Nicol), and Mrs. Hughes (Phyllis Logan) face off, and we followed that up with an even more inappropriate round featuring Lady Mary (Michelle Dockery), Mr. Molesley (Kevin Doyle), and Branson (Allen Leech).

Now, in honor of the debut of an even grander version of Downton Abbey on the big screen, we’ve brought together the core of the new generation of the Crawley family — Branson, Lady Mary, and Lady Edith — for our most outlandish rendition of Cards Against Humanity yet.

While audiences are hankering to know if Branson will finally find love on screen, Cards Against Humanity asks the even more important question of how he lost his virginity. Lady Edith may be enjoying life thanks to her happy marriage to Bertie (Harry Hadden-Paton), but now we can discover what medical side effect makes her high. Meanwhile, will Lady Mary get Lady Edith to call her something worse than a bitch?

It’s the denizens of Downton filthier (and with more giggles) than you’ve ever seen them before. And you thought the royal visit was cause for excitement.

Downton Abbey is in theaters now.

