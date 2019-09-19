Wes Anderson's next film The French Dispatch confirms cast for 2020 release

Image zoom Rich Fury/Getty Images; Marc Piasecki/WireImage; Michael Stewart/WireImage

The morning dispatch is, appropriately, about The French Dispatch, Wes Anderson‘s next film following the stop-motion Isle of Dogs.

Fox Searchlight — which released Isle of Dogs, The Grand Budapest Hotel, Fantastic Mr. Fox, and The Darjeeling Limited for the filmmaker — will also release The French Dispatch in 2020. The news comes with a confirmed cast roster and details.

The film is described as “a love letter to journalists set in an outpost of an American newspaper in a fictional 20th-century French city and brings to life a collection of stories published in The French Dispatch magazine.”

An assemblage of Anderson regulars and newcomers will populate the cast: Benicio Del Toro, Frances McDormand, Jeffrey Wright, Adrien Brody, Timothée Chalamet, Léa Seydoux, Tilda Swinton, Mathieu Amalric, Lyna Khoudri, Stephen Park, Owen Wilson, and Bill Murray.

“The story is not easy to explain,” Anderson previously told French publication Charente Libre (via IndieWire). “[It’s about an] American journalist based in France [who] creates his magazine. It is more a portrait of this man, of this journalist who fights to write what he wants to write. It’s not a movie about freedom of the press, but when you talk about reporters you also talk about what’s going on in the real world.”

Anderson has been nominated for 7 Oscars throughout his career, but the director has always been snubbed. This year’s ceremony saw Isle of Dogs nominated for Best Animated Film alongside the category’s victor Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.

“We are excited to dive back into the unmistakable and entirely original world of Wes Anderson,” Steve Gilula and Nancy Utley, chairmen of Fox Searchlight Pictures, said in a joint statement on The French Dispatch. “Our collaborations with Wes in the past have been exceptional, and we’re thrilled to be back working with him and the Indian Paintbrush team on The French Dispatch.”

