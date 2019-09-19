The Craft reboot confirms four leads

The casting news for the reboot of The Craft keeps on coven — sorry, coming.

Back in June, it was reported that On the Basis of Sex and Bad Times at the El Royale actress Cailee Spaeny was in talks to star in this new version of the film about a group of high school witches. Now it has been confirmed that Spaeny, Gideon Adlon (Blockers), Lovie Simone (Greenleaf), and Zoey Luna (Pose) will lead the cast of the movie. The original version starred Robin Tunney, Fairuza Balk, Rachel True, and Neve Campbell, as well as Skeet Ulrich, Christine Taylor, and Breckin Meyer.

The Craft is being written, directed, and executive-produced by Zoe Lister-Jones. The drama is produced by Jason Blum for Blumhouse and producer Douglas Wick, who produced the first film, and Lucy Fisher for Red Wagon Entertainment. Original co-writer and director Andrew Fleming will serve as executive producer.

Blumhouse and Columbia are co-financing the movie.

Watch a trailer for the original version of The Craft above.

