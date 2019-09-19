Bob Odenkirk to star in thriller from John Wick writer

Better Call Saul Wick, anyone?

Universal announced Thursday that Better Call Saul and Breaking Bad actor Bob Odenkirk will star in a new film called Nobody, from a script by John Wick franchise writer Derek Kolstad.

Image zoom Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

In the movie, Odenkirk plays Hutch Mansell, a guy you don’t notice. “A suburban dad, overlooked husband, nothing neighbor. A nobody,” per the studio. “When two thieves break into his home one night, the incident ignites Hutch’s unknown long-simmering rage, propelling him on a brutal path that will uncover dark secrets he fought to leave behind.”

Nobody is directed by Ilya Naishuller, the writer-director-producer of 2015’s action movie Hardcore Henry. The film’s producers include Odenkirk, Kelly McCormick (Atomic Blonde, Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw, and Deadpool 2) and Deadpool 2 and Hobbs & Shaw director David Leitch. Leitch also directed the first John Wick film with Chad Stahelski.

Nobody will be released Aug. 14, 2020.

