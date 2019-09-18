Everything leaving Netflix in October 2019: All the President's Men, Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants, and more

Image zoom Everett Collection (2); Darren Michaels/Columbia

It’s that time of year again…well, yes, Halloween season, but the beginning of October also means that it’s time for the monthly churn of Netflix content. Many new movies and TV shows are arriving on the streaming platform next month (including the much-anticipated Breaking Bad movie) but plenty of films and TV seasons are cycling out as well.

The final two weeks of September are Netflix users’ last chance to watch classic films like All the President’s Men, Cabaret, and Bonnie and Clyde before they leave the service. More recent favorites, like Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants and Pineapple Express, will also be leaving soon.

Below, check out the full list of titles leaving Netflix in October.

Leaving Oct. 1

A.I. Artificial Intelligence

All the President’s Men

Bonnie and Clyde (1967)

Bring It On: In It to Win It

Cabaret (1972)

Casper

Cat on a Hot Tin Roof

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005)

Cloverfield

Deliverance

Divine Secrets of the Ya-Ya Sisterhood

Empire Records

Evolution

Forks Over Knives

Frances Ha

Free State of Jones

Get Carter

Gremlins

Hoosiers

Impractical Jokers: Season 1

In Bruges

Julie & Julia

Lakeview Terrace

Midsomer Murders: Series 1-19

Obsessed

Pineapple Express

Platoon

Quiz Show

She’s Out of My League

The Dukes of Hazzard

The Nightmare

The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants

The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants 2

Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?

Leaving Oct. 5

Despicable Me 3

Leaving Oct. 7

David Blaine: What Is Magic?

Scream 4

Leaving Oct. 9

Little Witch Academia

Little Witch Academia: The Enchanted Parade

Sword Art Online II: Season 1

Leaving Oct. 15

El Internado: Season 1-7

Leaving Oct. 20

Bridget Jones’s Baby

Leaving Oct. 25

The Carrie Diaries: Season 1-2

Leaving Oct. 29

The Fall: Series 1

The Imitation Game

