Everything leaving Netflix in October 2019: All the President's Men, Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants, and more

It’s that time of year again…well, yes, Halloween season, but the beginning of October also means that it’s time for the monthly churn of Netflix content. Many new movies and TV shows are arriving on the streaming platform next month (including the much-anticipated Breaking Bad movie) but plenty of films and TV seasons are cycling out as well.
The final two weeks of September are Netflix users’ last chance to watch classic films like All the President’s Men, Cabaret, and Bonnie and Clyde before they leave the service. More recent favorites, like Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants and Pineapple Express, will also be leaving soon.
Below, check out the full list of titles leaving Netflix in October.
Leaving Oct. 1
A.I. Artificial Intelligence
All the President’s Men
Bonnie and Clyde (1967)
Bring It On: In It to Win It
Cabaret (1972)
Casper
Cat on a Hot Tin Roof
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005)
Cloverfield
Deliverance
Divine Secrets of the Ya-Ya Sisterhood
Empire Records
Evolution
Forks Over Knives
Frances Ha
Free State of Jones
Get Carter
Gremlins
Hoosiers
Impractical Jokers: Season 1
In Bruges
Julie & Julia
Lakeview Terrace
Midsomer Murders: Series 1-19
Obsessed
Pineapple Express
Platoon
Quiz Show
She’s Out of My League
The Dukes of Hazzard
The Nightmare
The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants
The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants 2
Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?
Leaving Oct. 5
Despicable Me 3
Leaving Oct. 7
David Blaine: What Is Magic?
Scream 4
Leaving Oct. 9
Little Witch Academia
Little Witch Academia: The Enchanted Parade
Sword Art Online II: Season 1
Leaving Oct. 15
El Internado: Season 1-7
Leaving Oct. 20
Bridget Jones’s Baby
Leaving Oct. 25
The Carrie Diaries: Season 1-2
Leaving Oct. 29
The Fall: Series 1
The Imitation Game
