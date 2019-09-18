Jeffrey Dean Morgan returning to supernatural territory with horror film Shrine

Image zoom John Sciulli/Getty Images

The Walking Dead and Supernatural actor Jeffrey Dean Morgan has been cast in the lead role of Screen Gems’ adaptation of late British author James Herbert’s horror novel Shrine, EW has confirmed.

Shrine focuses on a disgraced journalist who discovers a series of seemingly divine miracles in a small New England town and uses them to resurrect his career, but the “miracles” may have a much darker source. Herbert’s other novels include The Rats, The Fog, and The Survivor. The latter novel was turned into a 1981 film starring Robert Powell and Jenny Agutter.

Shrine will be written and directed by Evan Spiliotopoulos, whose previous writing credits include 2014’s Dwayne Johnson-starring Hercules and 2016’s The Huntsman: Winter’s War. Evil Dead franchise director Sam Raimi and Rob Tapert of Ghost House will produce. Ghost House previously worked with Morgan on 2012’s The Possession.

The studio is actively casting the film’s remaining roles. Production on Shrine will begin in February.

