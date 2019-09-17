Spider-Man: Far From Home
Spider-Man: Far From Home gets a Night Monkey-centric trailer

By Nick Romano
September 17, 2019 at 10:00 AM EDT

The night belongs to the monkey.

To cover Peter’s tracks in the events of Spider-Man: Far From Home, ride-or-die buddy Ned (Jacob Batalon) convinced Betty (Angourie Rice) that it wasn’t the Queens-born web-slinger fighting a gigantic lava monster in Europe, but rather a new superhero called Night Monkey. Now, that persona gets his due in Sony’s trailer remix, which arrives to support the home release of Marvel’s latest.

The footage gives a Dark Knight Rises feel to what was ultimately a gag of the film. Peter (Tom Holland) even gets his spine-tingling own Night Monkey movie logo.

Spider-Man: Far From Home, picking up after the events of Avengers: Endgame, is currently the highest-grossing film of all-time for Sony Pictures. Holland returned as Spider-Man for the character’s European class trip with his schoolmates. Soon, the excursion is interrupted when Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) comes seeking his help with a problem: a superhero by the name of Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal) has arrived on Earth from an alternate reality and is fighting a series of elemental creatures attacking various cities. At least, that’s what Mysterio would like us to believe.

The film is currently available to purchase on digital platforms, while DVD, Blu-ray combo pack, and 4K ultra HD combo pack releases will arrive on Oct. 1.

