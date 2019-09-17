Image zoom Marc Piasecki/WireImage; Taylor Hill/Getty Images

The Eternals 11/06/20 type Movie Genre Superhero

Kit Harington is sporting a new look along with his Eternals costar Salma Hayek.

Hayek posted a photo (below) on Instagram along with the former Game of Thrones star. “I can’t believe that I’m working with #jonsnow! Kit you’re the best!!!” Hayek enthused, repeating the sentiment in Spanish.

The Eternals has reportedly started filming so this image gives a sense of how the formerly bearded and long-haired Harington likely looks in the new movie.

At Disney’s D23 Expo, Marvel announced Harington would be joining The Eternals cast and is playing Dane Whitman, who in the comics took up the superhero mantle of the Black Knight.

Hayek (Savages, Desperado) is playing a gender-swapped version of Ajak, the leader of the Eternals.

Also in the cast is Harington’s former GoT co-star Richard Madden (Icarus) along with Angelina Jolie (Thena), Kumail Nanjiani (Kingo), Lauren Ridloff (Makkari), Brian Tyree Henry (Phastos), Lia McHugh (Sprite), and Don Lee (Gilgamesh). The Eternals follows a group of genetically-engineered super-humans blessed with long life.

While Harington is also up for an Emmy award this weekend for best actor in a drama series.

The Eternals is set for release on Nov. 6, 2020.

