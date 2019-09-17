Ernie Hudson will return as Winston Zeddemore in Jason Reitman's upcoming Ghostbusters film

Image zoom Bobby Bank/Getty Images

Ghostbusters (2020 film) type Movie Genre Action,

Fantasy,

Comedy

Ernie Hudson still ain’t afraid of no ghosts.

The actor will reprise his famous role as Winston Zeddemore in Jason Reitman’s upcoming Ghostbusters film, he revealed (while wearing his Ghostbuster’s jumpsuit) during a Cameo video message to a fan.

“If someone asks if you’re a god, you say yes!” he added, quoting his character’s famous line from the iconic 1984 film.

His announcement comes days after Dan Aykroyd confirmed he’ll be returning to his role as fellow Ghostbuster Ray Stantz. He and Hudson will be joining Sigourney Weaver and Annie Potts in their respective original roles from the first two Ghostbusters movies.

Weaver previously teased that she would be reuniting with original Ghostbusters Bill Murray and Dan Aykroyd in the 2020 flick, but that still seems to be up in the air. There’s even less certainty with Rick Moranis — he was the only original cast member who didn’t make a cameo in Paul Feig’s reboot.

The upcoming film will center on a new family this time, a single mom played by Carrie Coon, and her two children, played by Finn Wolfhard and McKenna Grace. Paul Rudd will portray a teacher living in a small town, and Celeste O’Connor and Logan Kim have also joined the cast.

The currently untitled Ghostbusters movie will arrive in theaters on July 10, 2020.

Related content: