Downton Abbey is about to become the hottest property on Airbnb

Have you ever imagined life with a butler tucked cozily away inside an English country estate?

If you’re craving the Downton Abbey dream, Airbnb is about to make two lucky fans’ fantasies come true, by opening the doors to Highclere Castle, the real shooting location for the onscreen estate, for a one night only stay. With 100,000 square feet and 300 rooms, it’s probably the most spacious option you’re likely to find on the popular vacation rental website.

Reservations to book into Highclere Castle will open at 12 p.m. BST (that’s British Summer Time!) on Oct. 1 and reservations will be first-come, first-served on Airbnb.com. If your budget is more downstairs in means, the special stay won’t break the bank — the castle will be available for just £150 for the night, which is cheaper than many London hotels.

“It’s an absolute privilege and pleasure to call Highclere Castle my home and I am delighted to be able to share it on Airbnb for a truly unique stay,” current resident Lady Carnarvon said in a statement. “Highclere Castle has been in the Carnarvon family since 1679 and has an incredibly rich history. I am passionate about the stories and heritage of Highclere Castle, and I am looking forward to welcoming our future guests.”

You won’t have your pick of dates though — the stay is on the night of Nov. 26 only (that’s midweek, because after all, what is a weekend?). But not only will you be able to spend a night in the halls of Downton Abbey itself, but the booking also includes a range of aristocratically inclined perks, including a lavish breakfast, a private tour of Highclere Castle’s ground, evening cocktails in the saloon, butler service during a traditional three-course dinner alongside the Earl and Countess of Carnarvon, and post-dinner coffee in the library. But do make sure you’re ready to dress for dinner (lady’s maid not included).

“We are thrilled to be able to offer fans the ultimate Downton Abbey experience through this once-in-a-lifetime-stay at Highclere Castle,” said Hadi Moussa, General Manager for Northern Europe Airbnb in a statement. “At Airbnb we are passionate about offering unique and unforgettable travel experiences to our community, and we are certain that guests will have a magical experience while staying on the iconic location of Downton Abbey.”

So brush off that evening wear and practice your best curtsy, you could be staying at Downton for the night!

If you’re not ready for a jaunt into the English countryside, you can take a tour of Highclere Castle and other Downton Abbey filming locations courtesy of Focus Features and its new series “Reel Destinations” above.

