Margot Robbie's Harley Quinn is seeing stars in new Birds of Prey poster

Margot Robbie‘s Harley Quinn is slowly turning into the Deadpool of the DC superhero movies. Instead of unicorns dry-humping rainbows, all Gotham’s Clown Princess sees in her hallucinatory state is stars. And what stars they are.

The new Birds of Prey poster gives a new look at the upcoming spinoff, centered around Harley.

Image zoom Warner Bros.

As if clonked on the head with her signature hammer, the anti-hero envisions her own sugar-plum fairies dancing in her head: the “Birds of Prey,” meaning her fellow comic book characters. There’s Rosie Perez as Renee Montoya, Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Huntress, Jurnee Smollett-Bell as Black Canary, and what looks to be Ella Jay Basco as Cassandra Cain.

There’s also Ewan McGregor flitting about as crime lord baddie Black Mask and Chris Messina rocking his blonde locks as Victor Zsasz.

Cathy Yan directs the film, which is actually called Birds of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn).

The story features an unlikely alliance between Harley, Black Canary, Huntress, and Renee as they fight to save Cassandra Cain from Black Mask.

A teaser for the film screened in theaters only ahead of It Chapter Two showings, but we’re still lacking that full-fledged trailer debut.

Birds of Prey is scheduled to hit theaters on Feb. 7. Robbie’s Harley was also announced to appear in James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad movie, set for Aug. 6, 2021.

Related content: