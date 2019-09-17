Abominable 09/27/19 type Movie Genre Animated,

Adventure

In DreamWorks’ new animated adventure Abominable, a young violinist named Yi ventures across China to return a fluffy white yeti to his Himalayan home. Yi’s journey takes her to some of the country’s most picturesque places, from the towering skyscrapers of Shanghai to the Yellow Mountains.

One of those destinations is the Leshan Buddha, a massive, centuries-old statue in Sichuan Province. In this exclusive clip from the film, Yi and her yeti companion visit the statue and mark the occasion with a violin performance — with magical results.

Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. star Chloe Bennet voices Yi, and the film follows her as she discovers a lost yeti on the roof of her Shanghai apartment building, nicknaming the creature Everest. She and her friends Peng (Albert Tsai) and Jin (Tenzing Norgay Trainor) set out across the country with the hope of returning Everest to his home.

“This one is just a really authentic story, and it just happens to take place in this beautiful country, and we’re seeing a different version of China,” Bennet told EW at the Toronto International Film Festival. “Usually you think of cityscapes, which is portrayed so well, but it’s also so much of other parts that we don’t really get to see.”

Abominable opens Sept. 27.

