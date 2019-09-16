Zombieland: Double Tap BTS clip reunites old cast members, introduces new ones

Zombieland: Double Tap 10/18/19 type Movie Genre Comedy

Zombieland: Double Tap (out Oct. 18) reunites Woody Harrelson, Jesse Eisenberg, Abigail Breslin, and Emma Stone from the 2009 comedy-horror hit for another set of adventures set in the post-apocalypse.

“We find our heroes from the last movie ten years later, as they’re just moving into the White House,” says franchise filmmaker Ruben Fleischer. “Tallahassee (Woody Harrelson) has a saying, ‘Go big, or go home.’ They kind of took it to heart and went for kind of the biggest and best home they could find.”

The core characters aren’t the only ones who have upgraded.

“In the 10 years since the first movie, zombies have evolved into different types of zombies,” says Fleischer. “The one that’s causing the big threat are the T-800 zombies, that are stronger, faster, harder to kill.”

New characters include a “bad-ass zombie killer” called Nevada (Rosario Dawson), a young woman named Madison (Zoey Deutsch) who has survived by living in the freezer of a Pinkberry, and a musician with the sobriquet of Berkeley (Avan Jogia). We also see a pair of oddly familiar-looking gentlemen portrayed by Luke Wilson and Thomas Middleditch.

“We kind of called them ‘doppelgängers,’” says Fleischer. “Actually, I’m going to leave that to the audience who goes to the movie. I don’t want to spoil it too much. I’ll just say it’s perhaps one of my favorite parts of the whole film. You’re gonna have to go see the movie to see what’s going on.”

Exclusively watch a behind the scenes featurette about the cast and characters from Zombieland: Double Tap, above.

