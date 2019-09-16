See Robert De Niro, Al Pacino, Joe Pesci suit up for brooding Irishman poster

A trio of Italian-American icons have suited up on the first poster for Martin Scorsese‘s long-gestating crime drama The Irishman.

Netflix unveiled the highly anticipated film’s one-sheet Monday, just under two weeks before the project holds its world premiere screening Friday, Sept. 27 as the New York Film Festival‘s opening night selection.

The film’s stars appear on the poster clad in dark suits as they stare in different directions with menacing looks on their faces.

Billed as a “richly textured epic of American crime, a dense, complex story told with astonishing fluidity,” Scorsese and Oscar-winning writer Steven Zaillian adapted The Irishman from Charles Brandt’s book I Heard You Paint Houses, which tells the story of Frank Sheeran (longtime Scorsese collaborator Robert De Niro), a mafia hitman rumored to have played a role in the assassinations of John F. Kennedy and Jimmy Hoffa (Al Pacino). Joe Pesci rounds out the leading trio as Pennsylvania mob boss Russell Bufalino.

Harvey Keitel, Bobby Cannavale, Anna Paquin, Ray Romano, and Jesse Plemons also have supporting roles in the film, which is slated to hit select theaters on Nov. 1 ahead of its Nov. 27 streaming bow on Netflix.

The Irishman is expected to be a major player in the awards race ahead, especially given the pedigree of the acting talent involved (as well as the reportedly extensive use of visual effects used to de-age its stars).

Check out Pesci, De Niro, and Pacino on The Irishman‘s new poster above.

