“Have you ever woken up from a dream so real that for a moment you can’t remember where you are?” Justin Long asks at the top of EW’s exclusive trailer for his upcoming thriller The Wave. “This is a lot like that.”

What follows is a trippy, mind-bending journey for a bored corporate lawyer, Frank (Long), who, after grappling with the mundanity of his job, lets loose with a group of friends at a local bar, which leads to a wild night at a house party. While there, Frank and his close friend, Jeff (Donald Faison), encounter a persuasive drug dealer who convinces the former to try a mysterious white powder. Frank subsequently blacks out, but when he wakes up, he has no memory of the night before, and sets out on a quest to figure out what the hell happened.

Featuring hallucinogenic camerawork and surreal rotoscope animation, Frank’s journey includes time-hopping antics punctuated by “whip-smart dialogue, comically over-the-top characters, and enough time travel twists to keep the biggest sci-fi fan on the edge of their seats,” according to an official synopsis.

The film is set to debut at Fantastic Fest on Sept. 21, marking director Gille Klabin narrative feature debut at the Austin-based festival.

Fantastic Fest runs Sept. 19-26, with The Wave screening Saturday, Sept. 21 at 11:30 p.m. and Tuesday, Sept. 24 at 5:00 p.m. Watch EW’s exclusive trailer for the film above, and see more exclusive images below.

