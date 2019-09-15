The Toronto International Film Festival recognized the Taika Waititi-directed Jojo Rabbit as the winner of 2019’s Grolsch People’s Choice Award on Sunday. Starring Scarlett Johansson, Roman Griffin Davis, and Sam Rockwell, the Fox Searchlight World War II dramedy tells the story of a young boy named Jojo who becomes disillusioned with his mother when he finds out she’s hiding a Jewish girl in their home.

Waititi pulls double duty, working both in front of and behind the camera. He was tasked with bringing to life an “idiotic” version of Adolf Hitler, who is Jojo’s imaginary friend.

Another Johansson-led film, Marriage Story, co-starring Adam Driver, served as first runner-up for the coveted accolade. Bong Joon-ho’s Parasite placed as second runner-up for the same award.

History has proven that films that are recognized for the Grolsch in past years have gone on to be nominated for major awards including the Oscars and Golden Globes. They include Green Book, La La Land, Slumdog Millionaire, 12 Years A Slave, Room, and The King’s Speech.

Jojo Rabbit hits theaters on Oct. 18.

