Director Joe Russo says Sony is making a 'tragic mistake' splitting Spider-Man from MCU

The Russo Brothers agree that Spider-Man and his web-slinging adventures belong in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), according to a new interview.

Joe and Anthony Russo shared how difficult it was to get Sony on board with Tom Holland being a part of Captain America: Civil War and why the former thinks the studio is making a huge mistake by preventing him from returning to future films.

“It was so difficult to get him into Civil War. It was an extremely long and hard process. But we were driven to help make it happen. But (Marvel Studios President) Kevin Feige pulled it off, somehow,” Anthony told the Toronto Sun. “Disney and all the good people at Sony found a way to make it work and it lasted a few films. We had a wonderful experience with that and I think audiences really appreciated that marriage. But we know how hard that marriage was to make in the first place, so the fact that the marriage fell apart isn’t really that surprising to me and Joe.”

Joe added, “It was a tenuous, fraught union throughout the whole process. But, I will say, stepping back and trying to be objective as possible, that I think it’s a tragic mistake on Sony’s part to think that they can replicate Kevin’s penchant for telling incredible stories and the amazing success he has had over the years. I think it’s a big mistake.”

Sony and Disney could not reach a financial agreement that would keep Spidey in the MCU, causing the split in August.

