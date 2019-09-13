Jennifer Lopez on the surprise star who 'felt very comfortable in the strip club' in Hustlers

Hustlers 09/13/19 type Movie Genre Comedy,

WARNING: This video and post contain spoilers from the film Hustlers. If you haven’t seen the film, read on at your own risk!

You can’t have a strip club without music, and the new stripper drama Hustlers has danceable tunes in spades.

Speaking with EW for our latest digital cover story, the film’s stars Jennifer Lopez and Constance Wu dished on their favorite songs featured in the movie.

One such song is Usher’s “Love in This Club” — with the singer himself appearing in the film. “I think in all the movies that I’ve done, it was probably one of the best times I’ve ever had,” Lopez recalled. “When Usher walked into the club, it was actually like we were strippers.”

“And we were so psyched, and when you and him were flirting it was just like this magic,” Wu said of the scene.

“He was a good sport about it. And obviously he felt very comfortable in the strip club — I don’t know, maybe yes, maybe no — I’m just taking a wild guess. He seemed very comfortable,” Lopez laughed. Wu agreed, adding, “He seemed very at home.”

In the film, Lopez plays veteran Manhattan strip club dancer Ramona, who takes a mother desperate to make ends meet (played by Wu) under her wing. Cardi B, Lizzo, Trace Lysette, Lili Reinhart, and Julia Stiles also star in the film.

Other songs that play a pivotal role in Hustlers include “Control” by Janet Jackson, “Gimme More” by Britney Spears, “Birthday Cake” by Rihanna, and “Royals” by Lorde.

For more with Wu and Lopez, check out the video above. Hustlers is now playing in theaters.

