Jennifer Lopez and Constance Wu get all cuddly in sweet GIFs from EW's cover shoot

By Chanelle Berlin Johnson
September 13, 2019

To play friends who become partners in crime in Hustlers, Jennifer Lopez and Constance Wu had to form an onscreen bond that felt authentic. During their EW digital cover shoot, we learned that their chemistry is the real deal, and they’re still plenty affectionate long after filming has ended. We even have the behind-the-scenes GIFs to prove it.

From making each other laugh…

…to cuddling up.

The shoot for EW’s Hustlers digital cover story was all about love.

And hitting perfect angles, of course. The camera will always adore Jennifer Lopez.

Check out more adorable moments from our afternoon with the movie’s dynamic duo!

Hustlers stars Destiny (Wu) and Ramona (Lopez) as two friends who meet while dancing at the same strip club and eventually get caught running a scam that swindles men on Wall Street out of thousands of dollars. The intense, seductive crime drama also stars Lili Reinhart, Keke Palmer and Madeline Brewer.

The film is in theaters now.

