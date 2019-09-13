First Look at Sam Worthington in vanished-child thriller Fractured

In the new Netflix thriller Fractured (out Oct. 11), Sam Worthington plays Ray Monroe who, driving home after a tense holiday weekend with his in-laws, pulls into a rest area with his wife Joanne (Lily Rabe) and daughter Peri (Lucy Capri). The trip takes a turn for the worse when Peri is hurt in an accident and the family rushes to a nearby emergency room run by a staff with dubious intentions. Peri and Joanne vanish and all records of their visit disappear. Ray’s concern turns into a desperate race to find his family and discover the truth of what happened to them.

Fractured is written by Alan McElroy and directed by Brad Anderson (Session 9, The Call). The movie costars Stephen Tobolowsky, Adjoa Andoh. Fractured is produced by Paul Schiff, Mike Macari, Neal Edelstein. The movie is released globally on Netflix, Oct. 11.

See the new poster for Fractured above and a First Look image of the film, below. And watch a new trailer above which teases the film and other upcoming Netflix thrillers and horror movies, above.

Image zoom Netflix

Image zoom Eric Zachanowich/Netflix

Image zoom Eric Zachanowich/Netflix

Image zoom Eric Zachanowich/Netflix

Image zoom Eric Zachanowich/Netflix

Image zoom Eric Zachanowich/Netflix

Image zoom Netflix

Related content: