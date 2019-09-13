Rob Zombie reveals 'complete chaos' behind the creation of Devil's Reject's sequel 3 from Hell

Writer-director Rob Zombie‘s new movie 3 From Hell (out Sept. 16) is a sequel to the filmmaker’s 2005’s The Devil’s Rejects. That film starred Sid Haig, Bill Moseley, and Sheri Moon Zombie as Captain Spaulding, Otis Driftwood, and Baby, a trio of unrepentant killers originally introduced in Zombie’s 2003 directorial debut, House of 1,000 Corpses. This time around, however, the trio in the title does not refer to the original line-up of psychopaths. While Haig’s Captain Spaulding does appear in the film, he is effectively replaced in the gang by a new character called Foxy, played by Mandy actor Richard Brake.

“The movie that I prepped to make, and was getting ready to start shooting, it was Captain Spaulding, Otis, and Baby, the three originals,” says Zombie. “But three weeks out from shooting, I got a call from Sid Haig. He had been in the hospital, and he had just had surgery, and he was now recovering in a rehabilitation facility. I’m like, holy sh—, this is a serious business. So, I went to see him, and he had changed drastically from the last time I saw him. Because Sid, he’s big and burly, and now he’s tiny as a skeleton. So, I was like, oh man. I kind of realized, yeah, he’s in rough shape. So, at that point I was kind of f—ed. I created this charter Foxy for Richard Brake. I had just worked with Richard on a movie called 31 and I knew he would fit the vibe. He was on another movie in Spain shooting. He flew right from that movie to L.A. and started working instantly. A lot of the scenes with Foxy were supposed to be Spaulding and I twisted things around so I didn’t have to rewrite every single thing. It was the funniest situation and the sh—tiest situation. Because, I went from one moment thinking, ‘This is the most prepared I have ever f—ing been to start a movie — everything is locked down tight’ — and within one phone call, the entire production went into complete chaos for three weeks. But at the end of the day, it all worked out great.”

Zombie was still determined that genre favorite Haig appear in the film. “I knew it was so important he be part of the movie,” says Zombie. “Lionsgate was fine with me sort of sneaking him in one day to shoot as much as I could. It was on me to make sure that nothing went wrong. So I got him in, I shot everything I could shoot.” [Note: On Sept. 7, Haig’s wife, Suzy, wrote on Instagram that the actor had been involved in an accident and was in the ICU. On Friday, she offered an update, saying the actor was “winning the fight” after taking a “nasty spill.”]

The cast of 3 from Hell also includes Danny Trejo, Clint Howard, and E.T. actress Dee Wallace, who plays a less-than-pleasant prison guard.

“Dee Wallace, I love — this is like the fourth time we’ve worked together,” says Zombie. “I knew she would be great playing against type as the evil, wicked prison guard. When I first sent her the script she was like, ‘I don’t know if I can do this.’ Then she called me back the next day and she was like, ‘I’m in.’ She’s always nice in movies and I wanted her to be super sh—ty in this movie. And she was great.”

According to Zombie, fans should savor 3 From Hell, which he believes could well be the last in the series.

“It’s probably the end,” he says. “End of the road.”

3 from Hell is screening in cinemas Sept. 16, 17, 18. Tickets are available at the Fathom Events website.

Exclusively watch a NSFW, expletive-filled clip from 3 From Hell, above.

