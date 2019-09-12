Michael Madsen talks nearly playing John Travolta's Pulp Fiction part in Quentin Tarantino doc QT8

How close did Michael Madsen come to playing John Travolta‘s role in Quentin Tarantino‘s Pulp Fiction? Pretty darned close. In fact, Tarantino originally wrote the part of hitman Vincent Vega for Madsen, who had starred in the director’s debut movie, Reservoir Dogs. The problem? Madsen had already signed on to appear in Lawrence Kasdan’s 1994 western, Wyatt Earp.

“I was already committed to Wyatt Earp,” says Madsen in a new documentary about Tarantino’s first eight films, called QT8: The First Eight. “And now, here’s Quentin, wants me to do Pulp Fiction. And they were both going at the same time…It became John’s comeback. He was doing movies about talking babies! And suddenly he’s Vincent Vega!”

EW can reveal that Fathom Events will premiere QT8: The First Eight on more than 800 movie theaters, Oct. 21. The film also includes interviews with Samuel L. Jackson, Jamie Foxx, Kurt Russell, Christoph Waltz, Jennifer Jason Lee, Lucy Liu, Diane Kruger, and Zoe Bell, among others

“I’m thrilled to partner with Fathom Events to bring QT8: The First Eight to Tarantino’s voracious fans throughout the country,” said director Tara Wood in a statement. “Quentin’s filmography is on its own incomparable level. His films inspire, provoke, and challenge us individually and as a society to the utmost extremes, all stemming from his passion for people and continuous exploration of the human condition.”

