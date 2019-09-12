Things are about to get ugly in the beauty industry!

On Thursday, Paramount Pictures dropped the first trailer for its upcoming female-led comedy Like a Boss, revealing that even in an industry focused on looking good, things can turn bad pretty quickly.

Starring Tiffany Haddish, Rose Byrne, and Salma Hayek, the movie tells the story of two besties Mia and Mel (played by Byrne and Haddish, respectively) who own their own cosmetics company, but run into trouble when they realize despite living their dream, they’re $493,000 in debt. Luckily (or not so luckily?), beauty icon Claire Luna (Hayek in a fabulous red wig) struts in in sky-high gold stilettos with an offer to buy them out for $1.7 million — but the money comes with some conditions, including learning to act like a boss. Sadly, things turn ugly when Clara reveals her true colors and begins stealing Mia and Mel’s ideas.

Written by Sam Pitman and Adam Cole-Kell and directed by Miguel Arteta (Beatriz at Dinner), Like a Boss also stars Billy Porter, Jennifer Coolidge, Ari Graynor, Natasha Rothwell, Jessica St. Clair, and Karan Soni.

Like a Boss hits theaters Jan. 10, 2020. Watch the trailer above.

