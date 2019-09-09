Live Coco concert to feature Eva Longoria, Benjamin Bratt, more stars of Disney-Pixar film

Image zoom Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Coco 11/22/17 type Movie Genre Animated

Eva Longoria is among the stars joining the cast of Disney and Pixar’s Oscar-winning film Coco for a Dia De Los Muerto celebration, including a live concert in Los Angeles.

Coco stars Benjamin Pratt, Jaime Camil, and Alanna Ubach will be joined by Longoria, Natalia Jimenez, Miguel, Lele Pons, Anthony Gonzalez, and more for the two-day celebration — Friday, Nov. 8 and Saturday, Nov. 9 — at the Hollywood Bowl. Led by conductor Sarah Hicks, a full orchestra will perform the music of Oscar-winning composer Michael Giacchino’s original film score including “Remember Me,” “Un Poco Loco,” and “The World Es Mi Familia.”

“I’m very excited to join this incredible group of exceptional talent, in the city that I’m from, to bring this very special movie and message to life,” said Miguel in a statement. “The idea of celebrating our ancestors is very dear to my heart, especially after the passing of my grandparents.”

Attendees are encouraged to dress up in their best Dia De Los Muertos ensembles for the soiree, held at the popular concert venue that will be transformed into the Land of the Dead. Ahead of Coco Live in Concert, guests will enjoy a special pre-show. The all-female mariachi group Mariachi Divas will also be in the house playing traditional mariachi music all night.

Tickets go on sale on Friday, Sept. 13 at noon.

