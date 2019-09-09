What scares Pennywise? It Chapter Two star Bill Skarsgård names his horror movie obsession

Bill Skarsgård has once again been terrifying cinema audiences with his portrayal of the Losers Club-tormenting Pennywise in the just-released It Chapter Two. But what movie scares the Swedish actor? The answer, Skarsgård tells EW, is 2016’s The Wailing.

“A movie that has become a slight obsession of mine lately is this South Korean movie called The Wailing,” he says. “Very particular, very strange, and very scary.”

Directed by Na Hong-jin, The Wailing is about a series of apparently unconnected killings in a Korean town, which causes suspicion to fall on a recent Japanese arrival. Kwak Do Wan plays a seemingly slow-witted cop attempting to solve the mystery of the homicides before the Grim Reaper knocks on his own family’s door.”

“I recommend everybody to give it a watch if you’re into these kind of weird, abstract horror films,” says Skarsgård. “It’s hard to forget, that’s for sure.”

Watch the trailer for The Wailing, above.

