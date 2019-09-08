Let Taika Waititi direct Kristen Stewart in a movie, you cowards

Of course the gender-bending siren of sequin jumpsuits Kristen Stewart wants to make a movie with majestic falcon Taika Waititi. So, Hollywood, let them join forces.

The two were spotted meeting and greeting the cameras at the Toronto International Film Festival this weekend, and later, during an interview at EW and People’s video suite, the Charlie’s Angels reboot star expressed her interest in working with the filmmaker behind Thor’s comedic makeover in Ragnarok and the upcoming Nazi-skewering Jojo Rabbit.

“I’d love to work with Taika. I saw his movie recently and I love it,” Stewart said of Jojo Rabbit, in which Waititi himself plays an imaginary friend version of Hitler in sheer mockery of Nazism. “I love that guy. He’s a friend of mine, he’s a blast, but I’m really proud of his film. It’s beautiful. It’s very effecting. I don’t even want to say anything about it. I think everyone should absolutely watch it, but it’s a very strange film that in the end is so gorgeous.”

We have suggestions.

Stewart, who’s currently out at the fest to promote her part in the film Seberg, recently said she would want to play a gay superhero in a movie. Well, Tessa Thompson said during San Diego Comic-Con that her Marvel movie character, Valkyrie, will be looking for her “queen” in Waititi’s forthcoming Thor: Love and Thunder.

Imagine Thompson racing across a rainbow bridge on winged steed with Stewart hugging her back, while Natalie Portman is out there wielding Mjolnir? This is the future gay geeks want.

Image zoom Christopher Polk/Shutterstock

Before this suggestion starts blowing up the fan art communities, Stewart will first appear in Seberg, for which she plays actress Jean Seberg, who died at the age of 40 in the late ’70s due to what police deemed a probable suicide.

“One particular moment in her life [was] destruction of privacy and the movie is really about her private life, we go into that private space,” Stewart remarked. “We live in a world of absolute availability in a mass surveillance culture.”

“She’s so subject to this invasion of privacy and lacks any role in expressing herself,” she added. “Her agent is sitting in interviews, she’s always being monitored… We have so much access to communication, whereas this girl was muzzled. Still a lot of the same problems, obviously, but it’s nice that we can do that if you want to. It was there.”

Related content: