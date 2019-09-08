It: Chapter Two scares up massive $91 million opening weekend

Image zoom Brooke Palmer/Warner Bros.

You’ll float to the top of the box office too.

It: Chapter Two has scored an estimated $91 million opening weekend, making it the second-highest opening from a horror movie ever behind the first film, 2017’s It. The flick also boasts the highest R-rated debut of the year ahead of other box office winners like Us and Good Boys. It: Chapter Two marked the only buzzy new release of the weekend (and the only one to crack the top 10), while holdovers dominated the rest of the box office chart.

Two-time box office winner Angel Has Fallen falls to second place with an estimated $6 million in ticket sales in its third weekend of release. Third place goes to Universal comedy Good Boys, which boasts an estimated $5.4 million in ticket sales across 3,193 theaters.

It: Chapter Two is a box office victory for Warner Bros. despite not managing to match the opening numbers of 2017’s It, which opened to $123.4 million back in 2017. Still, as the second biggest horror debut ever, the second-biggest September debut ever (also behind It), and the best R-rating opening of the year, the film has plenty to celebrate.

The horror sequel follows the grown-up versions of the Losers Club, reunited 27 years after they first battled terrifying clown Pennywise (Bill Skarsgard). It marks the conclusion of a two-part adaptation of Stephen King’s beloved novel It. This follow-up boasts an impressive cast, including James McAvoy, Bill Hader, Jessica Chastain, and stand-outs James Ransone and Jay Ryan. Original cast members from the younger iterations of the Losers Club, including Sophia Lillis, Finn Wolfhard, Jack Dylan Grazer, and Jaedan Martell also return to reprise their roles. Andy Muschietti, who directed the first hit installment, also returns to helm the film.

It: Chapter Two also performed well overseas, resulting in a global opening total of $185 million. The sequel isn’t earning quite the same love as its predecessor, garnering middling reviews and a fair B+ CinemaScore. It’s lower opening numbers might be in part thanks to its running time — at two hours and 49 minutes, it’s 35 minutes longer than the first film. As the widest release of September in 4,570 theaters and the only major studio release of the weekend, it easily floated to the top spot and kicked off the month with a scary good return after a lackluster August at the movies.

Summer box office winners continue to round out the rest of the returns as we prepare to kick into high-gear of fall movie season. Disney’s The Lion King is still in the top five after 8 weeks in theaters. It claims the fourth spot with an estimated $4.2 million in ticket sales across 2,610 theaters. It’s now up to $1.6 billion globally and holding steady as the seventh highest-grossing film of all time. Faith-based flick Overcomer scores the fifth-place spot again in its third week of release with an estimated $3.8 million in ticket sales.

Overall box office is down 6.1 percent to date, according to Comscore, a slight improvement thanks to a bump from It: Chapter Two’s impressive debut. Check out the Sept. 6-8 numbers below.

1. It: Chapter Two— $91 million

2. Angel Has Fallen— $6 million

3. Good Boys— $5.4 million

4. The Lion King— $4.2 million

5. Overcomer— $3.8 million

6. Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw— $3.7 million

7. Peanut Butter Falcon— $2.3 million

8. Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark— $2.3 million

9. Ready or Not— $2.2 million

10. Dora and the Lost City of Gold — $2.2 million

