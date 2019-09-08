Pierce Brosnan says it's time for a woman to play James Bond: 'Get out of the way, guys'

No Time to Die type Book Genre Memoir

Pierce Brosnan thinks the world is ready for a woman to take over the James Bond franchise, even if the series’ current producers don’t agree.

“I think we’ve watched the guys do it for the last 40 years. Get out of the way, guys, and put a woman up there. I think it would be exhilarating, it would be exciting,” the actor, who played the secret agent in four films, told The Hollywood Reporter.

According to an unconfirmed report in the Daily Mail, British actress Lashana Lynch will take over Bond’s 007 moniker in No Time To Die, the 25th film in the franchise set for an April 2020 release.

Image zoom

However, Brosnan said he doesn’t expect to see a woman play Bond as long as Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli continue to produce the films. “I don’t think that’s going to happen with the Broccolis,” he said. “I don’t think that is going to happen under their watch.”

In October 2018, Barbara Broccoli told The Guardian, “Bond is male. He’s a male character. He was written as a male and I think he’ll probably stay as a male. And that’s fine. We don’t have to turn male characters into women. Let’s just create more female characters and make the story fit those female characters.”

Asked how the seductive secret agent should adapt to modern times, Brosnan told THR, “The #MeToo movement has been relevant and significant and well needed in our society, so they’ll have to address that.”

The actor is currently working on an as-yet-untitled Netflix film about the Eurovision singing contest alongside Will Ferrell and Rachel McAdams.

Related content: