Chris Evans raving about Toni Collette in Hereditary to Toni Collette is all of us

Toni Collette was robbed of an Oscar nomination for Hereditary. This is a fact, but we suppose you need some sort of proof beyond her tour de force performance as an unhinged mother who maybe wants to throw her son out a window in the Ari Aster horror hit. So, don’t believe us. Believe Chris Evans, the moral compass of America held together by chiseled abs of steel.

When asked to recommend a movie everyone should see from the past decade, the retired Captain America actor immediately turned to the woman sitting next to him on the couch in EW and People’s TIFF video suite. “Can we say Hereditary?” he said, nodding to his Knives Out costar.

“I’m not joking,” Evans continued. “I really do feel like the horror genre is one of those genres that’s been undermined. Most horror [movies], everyone’s like, ‘What’s that sound? I have to explore it.’ I want to see a movie where someone is scared to the bone because they heard that, not to explore it for the sake of the engine of the plot.”

Hereditary, the first feature film from Midsommar director Ari Aster, starred Collette as Annie, who along with her family quickly begins to unravel after the death of her mother, as increasingly strange occurrences befall them.

Speaking directly to Collette, he said, “Hereditary had a few of those scenes where you did things that I wish I saw in horror movies where you were losing your s—.”

Evans shouting “I’m giving you the decade nod!” is the #HereditaryContent “Film Twitter” needs right now.

