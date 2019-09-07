Tom Hanks leads Mister Rogers sing-along at A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood premiere

Image zoom Sony Pictures

Tom Hanks has always wanted to have a neighbor just like you.

In the true Mister Rogers spirit, Hanks took it upon himself to spread some joy at the Toronto International Film Festival. (Beyond just signing autographs and posing for selfies, we mean.) On the red carpet for the premiere of A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood, in which he plays Fred Rogers, the actor led the crowd in a group sing-along of “Won’t You Be My Neighbor?” — the iconic theme song for Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood. The film’s official Twitter account shared a video of the adorable moment, featuring numerous fans bedecked in Rogers’ signature red cardigan.

It’s a Beautiful Day for the #ABeautifulDayMovie World Premiere at #TIFF19! 🔊⬆️ pic.twitter.com/UONDKMFyK4 — A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood (@ABeautifulDay) September 7, 2019

During an interview on the red carpet, Hanks said that playing the beloved figure had changed him in some ways. “Part of it is because of the way I had to just slow down and ponder things that he took as his responsibility,” he explained. “For example, I now get up very early in the morning…and simply answer mail.” He added, “I now realize that that’s not that hard a choice to make. The real effort is to be authentic in response to what those letters are,” praising the unique “brand of authenticity” that Rogers strove for on his show.

A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood will arrive in theaters — and start brightening audiences’ days (and bringing tears to their eyes) — on Nov. 22.

Related content: