Priyanka Chopra reveals her movie scene that made Nick Jonas cry

Chalk it up to the spirit of wedding bells ringing in the ears of Nick Jonas or Priyanka Chopra‘s sheer talent, but the 26-year-old singer found himself totally overcome by his then-fiancé’s performance in the film The Sky Is Pink.

The film, directed by Shonali Bose, stars Chopra, 37, as Aditi, a mother who struggles with the emotional and financial toll of her newborn suffering through a serious immune deficiency.

“I was filming The Sky Is Pink till four days before my wedding and Nick was on set,” the actress said during an interview at EW and PEOPLE’s studio at the Toronto International Film Festival on Saturday. “We were doing prep for the wedding on set and my co-producers and Shonali, they were so accommodating.”

Chopra married Jonas in two ceremonies, the first being in Jodhpur, India in December 2018. Bose recalls the “sweet” moment that made Jonas cry during “the last scene we were shooting before their wedding.”

“We had told [Jonas] to come at the end because we were doing some champagne and cake for them, but he came a little early and we were out in the dark and [Chopra] was doing a very, very intense scene and I heard a sniff and I suddenly turned and there was Nick standing next to me and he was just crying.”

“She goes, ‘You made your husband cry. This is a great scene,'” Chopra said of Bose.

The Sky Is Pink also stars Farhan Akhtar, Zaira Wasim, and Rohit Saraf. Because the shooting of the film coincided with wedding prep, Chopra had an entire separate room on set dedicated to her wedding planning. “All of that was happening in between shots while we were filming this movie,” Chopra said.

