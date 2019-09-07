Kristen Stewart wants to play a gay superhero so Marvel, call her immediately

Image zoom Rich Polk/Getty Images

In a recent interview, Kristen Stewart revealed that she was once told that if she didn’t flaunt her relationship with a woman, she’d likely get a Marvel movie. Now, she wants to do one better and play a gay superhero and honestly, why isn’t Marvel calling her up right now?!

Stewart is currently promoting her portrayal of doomed film star Jean Seberg in Amazon Studios’s Seberg at the Toronto International Film Festival, and while talking with Variety she expanded on her recent Harper’s Bazaar interview in which she said, “I have fully been told, ‘If you just like do yourself a favor, and don’t go out holding your girlfriend’s hand in public, you might get a Marvel movie.'”

“That’s been a conversation that’s always existed,” Stewart says. “I’ve always radically rejected it. It’s nice to be able to talk about that in a way that people really understand now. Instead of sounding like I’m being crazy, like, ‘Don’t put me in a box! Ambiguity’s a cool thing!’ Now, it’s like, duh. BeforeI had to say it like it was some far out idea. Now it’s more on the main stage, which is rad.”

She then explains that she only name-checked Marvel previously because “it was literally just a big conglomerate-y type thing.”

“I’m sure they would love to hire the gay kids to be superheroes,” she adds with a laugh. And when Stewart’s Seberg costar Anthony Mackie, who plays a big part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Falcon, officially taking over the Captain America mantle in Disney+’s upcoming The Falcon and the Winter Soldier streaming series, wonders aloud about what kind of superhero Stewart should play, she interjects: “A gay one!”

The publication adds that Stewart then took on a “superhero pose” as Mackie adds, “I think she should be the gay female Falcon Captain America.” To that we say: yes, please!

The Toronto International Film Festival runs through to Sept. 15. Seberg — also starring Vince Vaughn, Jack O’Connell, Margaret Qualley, Anthony Mackie, Colm Meaney, and Zazie Beetz — is expected to be released in the near future, though an exact date has yet to be announced.

