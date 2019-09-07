Jamie Lee Curtis pegs Knives Out as an alternative to your dysfunctional Thanksgiving dinner

Knives Out 11/27/19 type Movie Genre Mystery

Don’t fight with your family. Watch other people fight with their family.

Jamie Lee Curtis talking about Knives Out makes this whodunnit dark comedy from Star Wars: The Last Jedi director Rian Johnson sound like the perfect alternative to your hostile Thanksgiving family dinner this year.

As she puts it at EW and People’s studio at the Toronto International Film Festival on Saturday, “It’s a dysfunctional family comedy being released on Thanksgiving when everyone is surrounded by people they hate and they only thing they can do is go to a movie because those issues come up at every family dinner table at Thanksgiving, anyway, because you’re gonna have different people with different points of view, which is what families are.”

In this film, the dinner is even more hostile because of one not-so-small talking point: money.

The premise of the story, also penned by Johnson, involves famed detective Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig) investigating the seeming suicide of successful author Harlon Thrombrey (Christopher Plummer) after a recent family gathering. Pursuing each member of the Thrombrey clan, as well as Harlon’s caregiver (Ana de Armas), the death might not have been a suicide after all. Everyone is a suspect.

“In this, the issue of wealth is really important because the patriarch, who is the wealthy source of all of our family wealth, dies. And what happens when the rats start trying to get to the money?” Curtis says.

The hefty ensemble cast includes Chris Evans, Toni Collette, Michael Shannon, Don Johnson, Katherine Langford, Jaeden Martell, and LaKeith Stanfield.

“I didn’t mind my wardrobe,” says Evans, who’s used to wearing a war-torn Captain America super-suit. “It was nice to be able to wear nice clothes. I never get to wear nice clothes!”

Knives Out hits theaters on Nov. 27.

Related content: