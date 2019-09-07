A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood first reactions: Tom Hanks 'nails it' as Mister Rogers

Image zoom Lacey Terrell/Sony

A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood 11/22/19 type Movie Genre Biography,

Drama

Won’t you be Tom Hanks‘ neighbor? Most viewers, after seeing his performance as Mister Rogers, would say yes.

A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood, also starring Matthew Rhys and directed by Can You Ever Forgive Me? helmer Marielle Heller, had its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival Saturday. On Twitter, critics shared their largely positive reactions to the film, which included plenty of praise for Hanks’ performance as the beloved children’s TV icon.

“America’s Dad nails it,” USA Today’s Brian Truitt proclaimed, adding, “Tom Hanks does Mr. Rogers Daniel Tiger and that world justice.” Others called the performance “absolute perfection” and one of the best of Hanks’ storied career.

Rhys also received praise, with the BBC’s Lizo Mzimba noting the movie is “so much more [Rhys’] character’s film than Tom Hanks’s.” “Rhys gives a complex multi layered performance in a film which some may find overly sentimental, but which has unexpected darkness in it too,” he wrote.

As for the film itself, many noted that Hanks’ Mister Rogers plays a less central role than one might expect. (Heller has repeatedly stated the film is not a Rogers biopic.) “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood is essentially a Mister Rogers episode for grownups. The man himself remains opaque; this is not a story about him but about why we need him,” Mashable’s Angie Han wrote. Esther Zuckerman of Thrillist echoed Han, noting the film “is less about Mister Rogers than about the idea of Mister Rogers, male vulnerability, and forgiveness. It’s a tearjerker, yes, but one that sneaks up on you.”

A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood hits theaters Nov. 22. In the meantime, check out a sampling of reactions from TIFF below.

A BEAUTIFUL DAY IN THE NEIGHBORHOOD is a very sweet movie — Richard Lawson (@rilaws) September 8, 2019

A BEAUTIFUL DAY IN THE NEIGHBORHOOD was…absolutely perfect. Tom Hanks gives — seriously — one of the best performances of his entire career. This isn’t just a movie we need right now — it’s a movie we will need forever. Bring the tissues — you’ll need the entire box. pic.twitter.com/nLBKpjaXmZ — Jake Hamilton (@JakesTakes) September 8, 2019

A BEAUTIFUL DAY IN THE NEIGHBORHOOD: Whoever had the idea of casting Tom Hanks as Mister Rogers deserves a raise. Hanks is absolute perfection in Marielle Heller’s surprisingly hilarious, sweet and simple ode to an American icon. #TIFF — Jordan Ruimy (@mrRuimy) September 8, 2019

A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood is an interesting, sweet flick. Very meta, with a humorous vibe that takes away from some of the poignancy. But man, America’s Dad nails it – Tom Hanks does Mr. Rogers, Daniel Tiger and that world justice. #TIFF19 — Brian Truitt (@briantruitt) September 8, 2019

A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood is easily the best Tom Hanks has been since Captain Phillips. Leave it to Marielle Heller, one of the loveliest filmmakers working today. — Matt Jacobs (@tarantallegra) September 8, 2019

Marielle Heller’s touch is unmistakable in A BEAUTIFUL DAY IN THE NEIGHBORHOOD, which is less about Mister Rogers than about the idea of Mister Rogers, male vulnerability, and forgiveness. It’s a tearjerker, yes, but one that sneaks up on you #TIFF19 — Esther Zuckerman (@ezwrites) September 8, 2019

A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood was not what I was expecting, but they found a clever way to profile a saint of a man by telling it through the eyes of the cynical journo who profiles him. Might not be enough Mr. Rogers, but Tom Hanks is absolutely perfect playing him. #TIFF pic.twitter.com/ffSHKoS0cJ — Kevin Polowy (@djkevlar) September 8, 2019

A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood is essentially a Mister Rogers episode for grownups. The man himself remains opaque; this is not a story about him but about why we need him. Touching stuff, especially from Matthew Rhys. #TIFF19 — Angie J. Han (@ajhan) September 8, 2019

A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood is so much more @MatthewRhys’s character’s film than Tom Hanks’s. Rhys gives a complex multi layered performance in a film which some may find overly sentimental, but which has unexpected darkness in it too #ABeautifulDayInTheNeighborhood pic.twitter.com/THBHX0FHCb — lizo mzimba (@lizo_mzimba) September 8, 2019

A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood: Marielle Heller found a very smart way to make a film about Fred Rogers. Tom Hanks does a great job portraying him. And the movie made me think a lot about what it takes to be present for other people. #TIFF19 pic.twitter.com/IxnuWl3G4F — Rebecca Ford (@Beccamford) September 8, 2019

A BEAUTIFUL DAY IN THE NEIGHBORHOOD is a different, weirder movie than the trailer would have you believe. Warm and sincere, while never letting you forget how genuinely off-putting a person made up of pure kindness would be. — Nate Jones (@kn8) September 8, 2019

Related content: