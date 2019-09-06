When given the chance to walk back the 2018 exclamation that he “should be the poster boy for the #MeToo movement,” director Woody Allen expanded on it instead.

Talking to France 24 while promoting his film A Rainy Day in New York screening at the Deauville American Film Festival, Allen said he doesn’t regret the “poster boy” comment at all and that “I’ve worked with hundreds of actresses, not one of them has ever complained about me; not a single complaint. I’ve employed women in the top capacity, in every capacity, for years.”

“We’ve always paid them exactly the equal of men,” Allen added. “I’ve done everything the #MeToo movement would love to achieve with everybody.” Watch the full interview below.

Allen’s quote comes on the heels of an already contentious week for the New York filmmaker. He has been tied to the #MeToo movement because his daughter Dylan Farrow maintains that he molested her when she was seven years old (he has repeatedly denied Farrow’s claims). While many of the actors in A Rainy Day in New York, such as Rebecca Hall and Timothée Chalamet have shown regret for working with Allen, actress Scarlett Johansson said in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter that she believes he is innocent and would still work with him. Farrow responded by saying Johansson “has a long way to go in understanding the issue she claims to champion.”

Allen has not stopped working since Farrow’s allegations have been brought to light again, having just finished shooting a film in Spain starring Gina Gershon.

