The drama Waves traces the journey of a suburban African-American family — led by a well-intentioned but domineering father — as they navigate love, forgiveness, and coming together in the aftermath of a loss. Written and directed by Trey Edward Shults (It Comes at Night) and starring Sterling K. Brown, the film was one of the breakout hits of this year’s Telluride Film Festival, where its boosters included EW film critic Leah Greenblatt, who said the film “regularly landed near the top of the ‘You have to see this movie’ chain” at the festival.

Greenblatt wrote of Waves: “The Florida-set family drama is two movies: One, about Tyler (Kelvin Harrison Jr.), a high school all-star quietly and then spectacularly crumbling under the pressure of his perfect life, and in the second hour, about his younger sister Emily (Taylor Russell), feeling out her own way in the world alongside Lucas Hedges’ gentle high-school dreamboat Luke. The first half features a lot more outright drama, bordering on the melo- kind — to the point that more than a few viewers were comparing the feel of it to This Is Us, and not just because Sterling K. Brown plays the hard-driving family patriarch. (It’s a fair-ish comparison, though Us hardly shares its kinetic visual style or the heady, Kanye- and Kendrick-heavy soundtrack). But it’s the second half, and phenomenal newcomer Russell (Lost in Space) that got me; a much wider audience can decide when it comes to theaters Nov. 1.”

Waves also stars Euphoria breakout Alexa Demie, original Hamilton cast member Renee Elise Goldsberry, and Westworld‘s Clifton Collins Jr.

Watch the trailer above.

Related content: