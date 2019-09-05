Dylan Farrow slams Scarlett Johansson's Woody Allen comments

Image zoom Henry Lamb/Shutterstock; Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images

Dylan Farrow is speaking out in the wake of Scarlett Johansson’s recent comments in support of controversial director Woody Allen.

Johansson, who has worked with Allen on three different occasions, told The Hollywood Reporter in its latest cover story that she supports the 83-year-old filmmaker, who has long been accused of sexual abuse by Farrow, his adoptive daughter, when she was a child. He denies all Farrow’s allegations.

Farrow shared her thoughts about Johansson’s comments Wednesday on Twitter. “Because if we’ve learned anything from the past two years it’s that you definitely should believe male predators who ‘maintain their innocence’ without question,” Farrow wrote, presumably referencing the #MeToo and Time’s Up movements. “Scarlett has a long way to go in understanding the issue she claims to champion.”

In the THR interview, Johansson shared her love of Allen, saying, “I believe him, and I would work with him anytime.” She also added that she has had several conversations with Allen about the claims, and that she’s been frank with him. “I have been very direct with him, and he’s very direct with me. He maintains his innocence, and I believe him,” she said.

Allen recently filed a $68 million lawsuit against Amazon Studios for ending a multifilm deal and scrapping the release of his latest pic, A Rainy Day in New York, due to Farrow’s claims resurfacing as part of the #MeToo movement.

