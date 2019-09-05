Bill & Ted Face the Music behind-the-scenes photo reveals return of Grim Reaper

Image zoom Everett Collection

Most people would regard it as an insult if you told them they “look like death.” But not actor William Sadler — at least, not when he’s appearing in a Bill & Ted movie.

Sadler memorably played the Grim Reaper alongside Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter in 1991’s Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey. Now, the actor (whose many credits also include The Shawshank Redemption, Die Hard 2, and Iron Man 3) is returning to the role of everyone’s least favorite visitor in Bill & Ted Face the Music (out Aug. 21).

Don’t believe us? Well, that’s weird. But regardless, earlier this week, franchise co-writer Ed Solomon offered evidence that Sadler is very much back by tweeting a shot of the actor in makeup and in line for lunch.

In Bill & Ted Face the Music, Reeves and Winter’s titular heroes embark on a quest to save life as we know it and bring harmony to the universe through their rock and roll music. The cast also includes Samara Weaving, Brigette Lundy-Paine, Beck Bennett, and Kid Cudi.

See that image of Sadler getting ready to usher his meal into the great unknown/his stomach below.

@Wm_Sadler behind the scenes in Bogus Journey.. and last month behind the lunch table in Face The Music. pic.twitter.com/E2sibssir4 — Ed Solomon (@ed_solomon) September 3, 2019

