Brad Pitt faces the Wild West of space in new Ad Astra sneak peek

It’s Brad Pitt versus space pirates.

In a new extended clip from Ad Astra, director James Gray‘s film takes audiences to what one of his characters describes as the Wild West.

Willy Levant, played by actor Sean Blakemore, tells Pitt’s Roy McBride how the moon has been plagued by pirates. “Some countries have been giving them safe haven,” he explains. “They’ll take hostages or go for our rovers.”

The new footage depicts the “Moon Rover” sequence from the film, wherein Roy’s team is out riding a rover on the outskirts of the moon when they are set upon by pirates. A shootout occurs, causing Roy to lose control of the rover and catapult off a cliff. The action, however, isn’t really what makes this a “paranoid thriller,” as it’s often called.

Roy anchors Ad Astra as a man on a mission across the solar system to uncover the truth about his missing father (Tommy Lee Jones) and his doomed expedition. Thirty years later, that failed attempt now threatens the whole universe. As the movie screened at various film festivals, many critics hailed the work as “spare and mythic storytelling” and “a stunning, sensitive exploration of the space left by an absent parent.”

Ruth Negga, Liv Tyler, and Donald Sutherland also rank among the cast. The film opens in theaters on Sept. 20.

