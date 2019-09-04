Rocketman live concert experience coming to Los Angeles with Elton John, Taron Egerton

Rocketman 05/31/19 type Movie Genre Biopic,

Music

If you couldn’t score tickets to Elton John’s farewell tour, you have another chance to hear the musician’s songs live in concert.

The John biopic Rocketman will screen at Los Angeles’ Greek Theatre for one night only, Oct. 17, with live musical accompaniment by the Hollywood Symphony Orchestra. Each song will be played live-to-picture in sync with the film, with the soundtrack including such favorites as “Tiny Dancer,” “Honky Cat,” and “Your Song.”

Image zoom David Appleby/Paramount Pictures

John and star Taron Egerton will also be in attendance, joining the orchestra for a special performance. This won’t be the first time the pair have performed together. In addition to their duet on the film’s soundtrack, “(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again,” John and Egerton performed the titular song after Rocketman‘s world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival in May. They also sang “Tiny Dancer” together at the Elton John AIDS Foundation’s Academy Awards viewing party in February.

Tickets for Rocketman: Live in Concert go on sale Friday, Sept. 6. You can find more information on the venue’s website.

Related content: